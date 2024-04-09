Okuama Killing: Still more questions than answers

The horrendous spectacle of the gruesome murder of 17 military personnel, comprising four officers, and 13 soldiers by some irate youths in the Okuama community of Delta State on March 14, 2014 during what is still referred to as “a peace mission” by the Nigerian military, is not only worrisome but totally condemnable. So also is the reprisal attack by the military that has sent some innocent lives to their early graves and got the community razed to rubble.

The largely preventable mayhem has grisly painted not only the scarce regard trigger-happy murderers have for irreplaceable human life in our dear nation Nigeria but it has also left some blood stains on the green-white-green banner. And this scary scenario also leaves some troubling questions literally begging for credible answers.

For instance, amongst such are the factors that led the military to be there at Okuama community on that ‘Black Thursday’, how it was easy for them to become exposed to the armed and angry youths and their blood-letting response so far? Notable also is its bent on remaining in the troubled oil-rich community until the culprits are apprehended and brought to trial? Answers to these questions if provided and the crooked paths to lawlessness are straightened, it should prevent occurrence of this tragedy. That is, if the political leaders are ready to learn from the hands of history, especially with regards to the military attack on Odi, Bayelsa State back in 1999.

Ordinarily, the setting up and statutory functions of the armed forces are well spelt out in Chapter 6, Part 3 and Section 217 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). Their combat duties include defending the country against external threats, suppressing internal insurrections, and maintaining law and order. The pertinent question therefore, has to do with, if the presence of the military at Okuama was within its primary function?

According to a community leader in the state, Olorogun Sleek Oshare, while granting an interview to ‘Politics Today’ on Channels Television, it was a land dispute that led to the killings. Oshare said the military personnel were in the area as part of measures to settle a land dispute between Okuama and a neighbouring community.

As he stated: “The quarrel was just a land dispute between one family and another and land disputes happen over and over again.

“One community felt that the other had a military connection and they were being pressured unnecessarily. The pressure is more on Okuoma and they don’t have anybody to speak for them.

“In the whole narrative, you don’t hear the name of the other community. Where is Okoloba? In the last two days, Okoloba has disappeared because they are also afraid.”

He added that: “The families that were involved in the dispute are highly placed. Until we go into the real investigation, the truth will not come out.” That is the crux of the matter.

It is good enough, that while commiserating with the families of the slain military personnel, President Bola Tinubu vowed that the government’s resolve to hunt down the perpetrators will not wither.

“They won’t go unpunished. We will find them and our departed heroes will get justice,” he vowed.

But according to Oshare: “At this point, we should be careful whom we point fingers at, there might be some people who want to incite the authorities against the people of Okuama.”

We are therefore, of the view that considered from all perspectives, there should be a thorough investigation by the Federal Government into what really transpired between the Okuama community and the military personnel. That should be based on objectivity and devoid of sentiments. It means that there should be no considerations as to who has connection in high places, especially with the Nigerian military. That takes us back to the infamous Odi massacre.

It was an attack carried out on November 20, 1999, by the Nigerian Armed Forces against the predominantly Ijaw town of Odi in Bayelsa State. The attack at that time came in the context of a conflict in the Niger Delta over indigenous rights to oil resources and environmental protection. Has the recent bloody clash between the Delta youths and the military any link with oil interests?

Only a thorough investigation will reveal the true colour of the crisis.

Meanwhile, we commend President Tinubu for being physically present to honour the late soldiers in three categories, including Member of the Order of Niger (MON), Federal Republic Medal I, and Federal Republic Medal II.

We similarly appreciate the Federal Government for giving the families of the slain soldiers’ houses, and their children getting scholarships. At the same time, the President ordered the military to pay the slain soldiers’ benefits to their family members within 90 days. That is most inspiring and befitting of their service to their fatherland.

But one of the most enduring honours that could be given to the memory of the late military personnel is to ensure that the root causes of the factors that led to their death is frontally tackled and assurance is given that they would not raise their ugly heads again.