Okuama Killing: No Asylum For Killers Of Officers, Soldiers In Our Kingdoms – Delta Monarchs

The Traditional Rulers’ Council in Delta State has warned its registered members not to provide asylum for any suspected killer of the 17 officers and soldiers that were gruesomely murdered at Okuama in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state. The council also vowed to disown any monarch caught to be harbouring any criminal element and work with security agencies at the state and federal level to deal with such monarch.

They said they would unveil the identities of any suspect perpetrators during their transparent investigation. This came few days after Governor Sheriff Oborevwori summoned an emergency meeting and warned them against harbouring persons of questionable characters in their kingdoms.

The monarchs, who gave the marching order, are the immediate past Chairman of the Council, the Obi of Owa kingdom, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, the 1st Vice Chairman, the Pere of Akugbene Mien, SP Luke Kalanama VIII, and the 2nd Vice Chairman, the Obi of Ubulu Unor, Agbogidi Henry Kikachukwu I, among others.

They jointly condemned the ambushed killings during a peaceit as “unprovoked and barbaric”. At their emergency meeting in Asaba, the monarchs, the Chairman of the Council, who doubles as the Orodje of Okpe, Major-General Felix Mujakpuero (rtd.), Orhue I, commiserated with the immediate families of the slain officers, the Nigerian Army and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

They urged the Nigerian Army to desist from bombarding Okuama but discharge the search for the hoodlums that killed of the gallant officers in line with global military exercise. Also, the monarchs called on Oborevwori to constitute an independent investigative panel of inquiry to unearth the unwarranted killings and ascertain the immediate and remote cause of the festering land dispute between Okuama, an Urhobo dominated enclave and Okoloba, an Ijaw community