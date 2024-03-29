Okuama Killing: DHQ Plans To Place Bounty On Wanted Suspects

Following the announcement of those placed on a wanted list in connection to the killing of the 17 soldiers in the Okuama community in Delta State, the Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has revealed plans to impose a bounty on the criminals.

Major General Buba Edward, Director of Defence Media Operations who gave the hint on Thursday said the military is totally dedicated to capturing anyone who has been listed as wanted.

Edward said: “We will do whatever it takes to get these people, even if it means we place a bounty on them, we will do that.”

Recall that on March 14, some enraged youths ambushed and killed members of the 181 Amphibious Battalion from Bomadi Local Government Area in Delta State, when the troops were on a peace mission to Okuama Community.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the fallen troops were laid to rest at the Military Cemetery in Abuja on Wednesday, March 27.

The military designated eight people—including a woman—wanted soon after their burial.

Prof. Ekpekpo Arthur, Andaowei Dennis Bakriri, Akata Malawa David, Sinclear Oliki, Clement Ikolo Ogenerukeywe, Reuben Baru, and Igoli Ebi are among the suspects.