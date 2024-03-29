Okuama Killing: Delta Monarch Turns Self In Amid Wanted List

The king of Ewu Kingdom in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Clement Ikolo, who is one of the eight persons declared wanted by the Defence Headquarters in connection with the killing of 17 military personnel in Okuama community has turned himself in at the Delta State Police Command.

The monarch who was said to have arrived at the state command headquarters at exactly 6:41 pm on Thursday to report himself to Police Commissioner, Olufemi Abaniwonda spoke to journalists, insisting on his innocence in the matter.

Confirming the development in a statement issued on Friday, the state Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe said they have the monarch in their custody.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Defence Headquarters declared eight persons, including Ikolo wanted over their roles in the recent killing of 17 military personnel.

Those declared wanted are Prof. Ekpekpo Arthur, Andaowei Dennis Bakriri, Akevwru Daniel Omotegbo (Aka Amagben), Akata Malawa David, Sinclear Oliki; a traditional ruler, Clement Ikolo Oghenerukeywe; Reuben Baru, and Igoli Ebi.