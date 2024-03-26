Okuama Killing: Army Announces Burial Date Of Slain Soldiers

The Nigerian Army has announced Wednesday, March 27 as the burial of some of its soldiers who were killed in action in Okuama Community, Delta State, in Abuja.
In a statement made available to New Telegraph on Tuesday by Army Spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu, the 17 dead soldiers from the 181 Amphibious Battalion would be laid to rest at 3:00 p.m. at the National Cemetery in Abuja.
The statement added that President Bola Tinubu would be there as a Special Guest of Honour to pay final respects to the slain heroes.
It would be recalled that the soldiers while on a peace mission to Delta State were slain by yet-to-be-identified individuals.
On March 14, 2024, a distress call resulting from a communal issue between the Okuoma and Okoloba villages in the South-South State sparked trouble.
The community’s people have been forced to evacuate their homes as a result of the horrific crime, which was ordered by General Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff, to be investigated and those responsible arrested.
An official statement from the army spokesman stated that military personnel assigned to various missions will not waver from their commitment to carrying out their constitutional obligations.
“The Burial Ceremony of Nigerian Army Personnel killed-in-action at Okuama Community, Delta State is scheduled for Wednesday, 27 March 2024 at National Cemetery, Abuja by 1500hrs.
“The President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces Federal Republic of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be the Special Guest of Honour at the event,” he said.