Okuama Killing: Army Announces Burial Date Of Slain Soldiers

The Nigerian Army has announced Wednesday, March 27 as the burial of some of its soldiers who were killed in action in Okuama Community, Delta State, in Abuja.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph on Tuesday by Army Spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu, the 17 dead soldiers from the 181 Amphibious Battalion would be laid to rest at 3:00 p.m. at the National Cemetery in Abuja.

The statement added that President Bola Tinubu would be there as a Special Guest of Honour to pay final respects to the slain heroes.

It would be recalled that the soldiers while on a peace mission to Delta State were slain by yet-to-be-identified individuals.

On March 14, 2024, a distress call resulting from a communal issue between the Okuoma and Okoloba villages in the South-South State sparked trouble.