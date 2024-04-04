New Telegraph

Okuama: Group Condemns Killing Of Soldiers

Nigeria’s Peace and Development Advocates (NPDA) has condemned the gruesome murder of 17 soldiers in the Okuama community in Delta State on March 14. It urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in security challenged areas.

Addressing journalists in Enugu, National Coordinator Chukwunonye Okereke and Secretary Forster Ugwuoke called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on any territory that wittingly or unwittingly takes up arms against the Nigerian State. The group averred that the killing of the soldiers was “orchestrated, masterminded and sponsored by some highly placed individuals who could be enjoying government immunity because of their lofty positions.”

