Okuama: AFN Declares Prof, Woman, 6 Others Wanted

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has declared that, “as a force for stability that employs both kinetic and non-kinetic measures to achieve the desired end state, it will “never allow the incident that occurred in Delta State that led to the killing of 17 soldiers that were buried on March 27, 2024, to ever happen again.” Accordingly, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has declared 8 persons, including a woman, wanted in connection with the Thursday, March 14 killing of 17 military personnel.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Edward Buba, who made the disclosure, yesterday, at the regular briefing on operational activities of troops across the theatres, said placing of “bounty” on the wanted persons, could not be ruled out, considering the nature of the crime involved. These are: Akevwru Daniel Omotegbono (a.k.a Amagbem); Prof Ekpekpo Arthur; Andaowei Dennis Bakriri; Igoli Ebi; Akata Malawa David; Sinclair Oliki; Clement Ikolo Oghenerukevwe, and Reuben Baru. He said: “On the flip side, we must never allow the incident that occurred in Delta State that led to the killing of 17 soldiers that were buried on March 27 to ever happen again.

“The armed forces are a force for stability that employ both kinetic and non-kinetic measures to achieve the desired end state. “Prior to the ugly incident, the military had constructed several civic projects in Delta State as a sign of good will. For instance, the construction of Multipurpose Hall and Borehole Projects in Patani LGA and Medical Outreach at Aladja Community in Udu LGA all in Delta State, among several others. Needless to mention, the elders and community leaders have an obligation to expose these wanted persons.

“Nevertheless, troops would continue with their efforts until the culprits are found, arrested, tried, and brought to justice by Nigerian law. “The banner of eight wanted persons involved with the killing, including a woman, is hereby released. Accordingly, it is necessary to state that citizens are our first line of intelligence and must rise to the occasion in honour of their nation.” According to him, the recent rescue of 137 pupils of Local Education Authority (LEA) School in Kuriga, Chikum Local Government Area of Kaduna State, exemplified the resolve to dominate the scene. His words: “The rescue of these hostages is indicative of a better understanding of the dynamics of what we are dealing with and to address the issue in a much safer manner.

“The rescue operation was based on collaboration between the military working with local authorities and government agencies across the country, in a coordinated approach. “During the week under review, troops neutralised 212 and arrested 252 persons. Troops also arrested 29 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 244 kidnapped hostages. In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of N1,050,715,260.00. “Troops recovered 223 assorted weapons and 2,756 assorted ammunition.

The breakdown as follows: 3 M56 rifles, 115 AK47 rifles, 3 PKT gun, 24 locally fabricated guns, 36 Dane guns, one fabricated revolver pistol, 3 locally made single-barrel guns, 2 hand grenades and one locally made explosive, etc. He concluded: “Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 102 dugout pits, 41 boats, 36 storage tanks and 8 vehicles; 39 cooking ovens, 6 pumping machines and 61 illegal refining sites; 944,700 litres of stolen crude oil, 171,060 litres of illegally refined AGO and 1,500 litres of DPK.