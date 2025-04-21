Oku Ibom Ibibio Hails Eno For Inclusive Governance, Devt

Share

Oku Ibom Ibibio and President General of Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, His Eminence, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, has commended Governor Umo Eno for his inclusive governance and numerous projects his administration has implemented across the State as contained in the ARISE AGENDA.

He, therefore, admonished residents to live in peace with one another, support the government and be obedient in carrying out God’s command, as well as respect leaders and constituted authorities to ensure orderliness, peace and progress in the society.

In his Easter message, Etuk called for total dedication among the leaders and the citizenry towards building a society where peace, unity, love, tolerance and brotherhood reign supreme irrespective of religion, tribe or race.

The monarch stressed that Christians should abide by the worthy examples of Jesus Christ’s life by always exhibiting good virtues of godliness, discipline, honesty, and love for one another.

He noted that Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection, which offers salvation to mankind, remains an outstanding sacrifice that must be greatly treasured by the Christian faithful.

