Oku Ibom Ibibio Felicitates Gov Eno On 61st Birthday

Share

The Oku Ibom Ibibio and President General of the Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, His Eminence, Ntenyin Solomon Daniel Etuk, has congratulated His Excellency, Umo Bassey Eno, Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, on the occasion of his 61st birthday anniversary.

In a goodwill message titled “Happy Birthday to a Worthy Son and a Pragmatic Leader,” Ntenyin Etuk said that Pastor Eno has lived a life of impact, adding that his birthday brings joy to the people and is worthy of celebration.

The foremost Akwa Ibom royal father, who is a member of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), described Governor Eno’s performance in office as highly satisfactory and commendable.

He recalled that Pastor Eno, during the 2023 election campaign, pledged to provide quality leadership if elected governor.

According to him, the Governor has so far fulfilled that promise through the implementation of his administration’s ARISE Agenda.

“We vividly recall that our dear son, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, promised in 2023 before the gubernatorial election that he would offer quality leadership if elected as Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

“True to his word, we can all bear witness that he has fulfilled that promise by carefully implementing the programmes of his administration as set out in the ARISE Agenda,” he said.

“We have diligently monitored the progress of his administration and are satisfied that he is a pragmatic leader. He has impacted every local government area and touched all segments of society. We are pleased that he has not let us down,” the royal father added.

Ntenyin Etuk further noted that the ARISE Agenda has positively impacted lives across rural and urban communities through poverty alleviation schemes in the 31 Local Government Areas, commissioning of new roads, model schools, and model health centres.

He also commended Governor Eno for initiating monumental projects such as the Ibom Towers in Lagos and Abuja, awarding contracts for new road construction across the State, developing housing estates, and ensuring the prompt payment of civil servants, pensions, and gratuities to retirees.

The Oku Ibom Ibibio emphasized that the Governor’s inclusive governance and harmonious relationships with political stakeholders—including the Senate President, the Minister of State, and the President of Nigeria—have fostered peace, unity, and progress in the State.

He assured that traditional rulers across Ibibio land and the entire state will continue to support the Governor’s administration by maintaining peace and promoting stability in their domains.

While felicitating the Governor and his family, the President General of the Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers expressed gratitude to Almighty God for Pastor Eno’s life and prayed for more wisdom, strength, and long life for the Governor to witness many more fulfilling years ahead.

Share