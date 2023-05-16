Oku Ibom Ibibio Congratulates Hilda Bassey On Guinness World Record

Oku Ibom Ibibio and President-General of Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, His Eminence, Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon Daniel Etuk, CFR has expressed happiness over the feat of Miss Hilda Effiong Bassey who goes by the brand name, Hilda Baci.

In a message of felicitation, the State’s premier royal father and Paramount Ruler of Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, where Hilda Baci hails from, congratulated her for successfully demonstrating a rare ingenuity as a Chef to achieve global reckoning with Guinness World Record.

“My dear daughter, your attainment in global space is heart-warming and laudable. You have earned a historic record and have therefore brought honour to us as a people, our State, Akwa Ibom and the Nation, Nigeria.

“Not only have you broken the Guinness World record of 87 hours 45 minutes hitherto held by Lata Tondon, an Indian Chef who made the feat in 2019, but you have also proceeded to record 100 hours, thus setting a new record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

“As you have dared to conquer what was seemingly undoable, you have become a model, not only to millions of Akwa Ibomites and Nigerians but also to young people across the globe.

“Admittedly, it is your audaciousness, undertaken with intelligence, resilience, confidence and faith in God that has seen you perform this herculean and unimaginable task and use the platform to showcase culinary skill as well as some of our well-cherished cuisines to the world,” he stated.

He advised our youths to take a cue from the worthy example set by the Chef to also excel in their different fields of endeavour by being focused and dedicated at all times.

The Patriarch of the Ibibios announced an honour of royalty for Hilda Bassey (Hilda Baci) by christening her as “Mkpouto Akwa Ibom State”.

“As your fathers, we are proud of you. We, therefore adore you as Mkpouto Akwa Ibom State. Congratulations!, the Oku Ibom Ibibio added.

The Akwa Ibom-born Chef, Hilda, 27, kick-started the completion at Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos at 4 pm on Thursday, May 11, 2023 and ended on Monday, May 15, 2023. The event was live-streamed on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram with several celebrities in attendance.