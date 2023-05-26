New Telegraph

May 26, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Oku Ibom Ibibio…

Oku Ibom Ibibio Condemns Communal Crisis Over Mapping Exercise

Delta State Government has threatened to deal decisively with any pupil or teacher within its primary and secondary school system that engages in cultism activities. The state said the trend has assumed a dangerous dimension and become pervasive. Speaking on the unfortunate development, Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, lamented that the viral cultism video of primary and secondary school pupils in the state was unfortunate He disclosed that it was an indication of a decayed societal values and irresponsible parenthood, saying the state government would henceforth treat any pupil, teacher, parent or guardian that are encouraging or financing cultism at primary and secondary school levels as a fugitive.

Aniagwu said: “Cult- ism is no longer a question of imagination. We will prosecute and deal with whoever is breeding such negative vices in our schools. “We have intensified effort to deal with any child, parent, teacher or guardian that is exhibiting any traits of cultism. Beyond sensitisation, drastic measures will be taken, the state government will come down heavily on any school that is caught, and the teachers are not doing enough, but neglecting their responsibilities and progressing in error.

Read Previous

Soludo Tasks FG On Oseakwa Sea Port, Anambra-Lokoja Road
Read Next

Fubara Won’t Spend Recklessly, Says Wike

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023