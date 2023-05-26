Oku Ibom Ibibio Condemns Communal Crisis Over Mapping Exercise

Delta State Government has threatened to deal decisively with any pupil or teacher within its primary and secondary school system that engages in cultism activities. The state said the trend has assumed a dangerous dimension and become pervasive. Speaking on the unfortunate development, Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, lamented that the viral cultism video of primary and secondary school pupils in the state was unfortunate He disclosed that it was an indication of a decayed societal values and irresponsible parenthood, saying the state government would henceforth treat any pupil, teacher, parent or guardian that are encouraging or financing cultism at primary and secondary school levels as a fugitive.

Aniagwu said: “Cult- ism is no longer a question of imagination. We will prosecute and deal with whoever is breeding such negative vices in our schools. “We have intensified effort to deal with any child, parent, teacher or guardian that is exhibiting any traits of cultism. Beyond sensitisation, drastic measures will be taken, the state government will come down heavily on any school that is caught, and the teachers are not doing enough, but neglecting their responsibilities and progressing in error.