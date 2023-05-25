Oku Ibom Ibibio Condemns Communal Crisis, Destruction Of Coconut Plantation Over Mapping Exercise

Oku Ibom Ibibio and President-General of Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, His Eminence, Ntenyin (Dr) Solomon Daniel Etuk, has condemned the wanton destruction of the state’s multi-million dollar coconut plantation in Eastern Obolo Local Government Area.

The premier royal father described the action, allegedly carried out by youths of Eastern Obolo in protest against the state government’s mapping exercise, as ill-advised, barbaric and an act of economic sabotage against the collective interest of the people of Akwa Ibom.

Ntenyin Etuk said in a statement on Thursday that such economic investments including other companies like Sterling Petrochemical & Fertilizer Ltd within the area, are treasures that should be protected by the people at all times.

He said all the intents and purposes of the mapping exercise have been well dissected and explained to stakeholders across the 31 Local Government Areas of the State and sees no reason whatsoever for any group or youth to take laws into their hands by resorting to violent attacks on economic trees and facilities.

“We can recall that Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly before the passage of the bill on the mapping of Akwa Ibom into Law had convoked a public hearing and there have been other fora where the government explained the necessity of the exercise.

“Every State must have an official map. What we inherited from Cross River at the time of the creation of Akwa Ibom which had 10 local government areas became outdated with the additional creation of 21 local government areas.

There is no need to harbour unnecessary fears about the exercise or resort to destruction of property,” he advised.

The patriarch of the Ibibios also condemned the feud among some communities in the State particularly the Amazaba Community in Eastern Obolo and Ikot Akpan Udo in Ete Clan of Ikot Abasi Local Government Areas which have cost the lives of four persons and the loss of properties.

He called on Paramount Rulers, Chairmen of Local Government Areas, members of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly representing the affected areas and Stakeholders to engage their people in meaningful dialogue on the sad development to curb the further menace.