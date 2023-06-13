Oku Ibom Ibibio: Akpabio’s Emergence Inclusiveness Of S/South In Tinubu’s Administration

President-General of Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council and the Oku Ibom Ibibio, His Eminence, Ntenyin (Dr) Solomon Daniel Etuk, has congratulated Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON, on his emergence as the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ntenyin Etuk, in a congratulatory message to Senator Akpabio on Tuesday, described his election as a landmark achievement for Akwa Ibom State to have a son to preside over the affairs of the apex Legislative Chambers and thus becoming the number 3 citizen in our dear country.

“Our hearts are filled with joy on your election as the President of the 10th Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

“Your election is a landmark achievement for Akwa Ibom State to have a son, for the first time, to sit at the apex of the nation’s Legislature; thereby ranking as the No. 3 Citizen in our dear country – Nigeria,” he said.

The state’s premier royal father further noted that the milestone achievement underscores the inclusiveness of Akwa Ibom and the South-South geo-political zone in the present dispensation of President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, and thanked the nation’s leader for the confidence and tacit support for Senator Akpabio to emerge successfully.

Accordingly, the Patriarch of the Ibibios said Senator Akpabio’s ascension to the exalted position amplifies his proven capacity in public service right from when he was a Commissioner, Governor, Senator and lately Minister of Niger Delta Affairs in the Federal Executive Council.

He said, “On behalf of the Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, I heartily congratulate you on this milestone achievement, which greatly underscores the inclusiveness of our dear State, Akwa Ibom and South-South geo-political zone in the present dispensation of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“Your Excellency, ascending to the exalted position further amplifies your proven capacity in public service right from your days as a Commissioner, Governor, Senator and lately Minister of Niger Delta Affairs in the Federal Executive Council.

“Our Royal Fathers are therefore very thankful to President Bola Tinubu, for his confidence in your leadership and tacit support for your successful emergence. We also commend the Senators for the trust reposed in you and call for their continued support, loyalty and cooperation to and with your leadership.”

The premier royal father expressed appreciation to God for His grace upon Senator Akpabio which has enabled him to attain this significant height of service to Nigeria at the Legislative Chambers of the National Assembly and wished him success in his leadership.