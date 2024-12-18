Okpoko: From Slum To Smart City

Share

Okpoko, one of the notorious ghettos in Ogbaru, Anambra State, is witnessing renewal and transformation that is being described as the latest smart city in Anambra, OKEY MADUFORO reports on the transformation of the town

Tales of woe

Pa Daniel Igwe cuts the picture of a modern day biblical Job following the loss of two of his children to cholera. Igwe had returned from the market to behold the wailing of neighbours over the death of his second son, Chetachi, who had died of the disease.

In the past three weeks the cholera pandemic had claimed the lives of six persons, no thanks to the absence of proper treatment due to lack of medical facilities of any kind in the area.

As if the loss of his son was not enough, Igwe later suffered the loss of his daughter to the epidemic again, due to the living condition of Okpoko town.

The town resides on the fringe of the River Niger and all the flood and sewage from Uga junction to Iyi Owa Odekpe empty into the makeshift water channel that has been blocked by wastes as residents of the area also had contributed to ghetto status of the town.

During the 2012 flood disaster that swept across the Nigerian waterways, over 300 buildings and shanties were submerged by the flood with many families displaced.

Adding to the pains and sorrows of the people is the fact that the area is so densely populated that they even found it impossible to get a location to create a camp for Internally Displaced People (IDP) for those that were affected by the flooding.

Okpoko is a swampy area, with no master plan as buildings are haphazardly located by home owners without plans or approvals from the Anambra Physical Planning Board.

Most residents of Okpoko do not have conveniences hence they help themselves at either the refuse dump sites or the drains and when it rains the wastes would ultimately empty into residential areas and markets, adding to the health hazard and the outbreak of cholera, whooping cough and other epidemics that is ravaging the town.

Worsening the fate of the residents of Okpoko is the long nights of fear, horror and anxiety as the street urchins would always pay unscheduled visits to unsuspecting members of the public.

Armed robbery

There are always cases of burglary, rape and sometimes armed robbery occasioned by the activities of the area boys who operate from shackles built across the town where they carry out all sorts of nefarious activities.

Mr Uchenna Ndukwe, a member of the local vigilante group at Okpoko recalled one gory incident where a woman was raped alongside her two daughters in front of their father, who had a gun pointed to his head.

“After that incident the man took ill and died of a stroke as he was warned not to report the incident to the police,” he disclosed.

Speaking further he said: “We went after those boys but we were able to arrest two while the other three fled but were reportedly killed by mobs at the market one evening.

“That was the fate of the people living in Okpoko town who have resigned themselves to fate as they do not have access to basic social security and no hope of a new lease of life.”

Transformation

However, the town has recently witnessed a transformation as the state government has moved in to change the narrative, giving people hope and something to live for again especially in the areas of healthcare, good roads, water, electricity and other basic needs.

Ndukwe, who was hosting the end of year party of his Imo kinsmen at his home in Okpoko, told this story while expressing gratitude of Okpoko residents to Governor Charles Soludo who he said has changed the face of the town.

“My brothers and sisters this place is no longer Okpoko but its new name is now New Heaven. Just look at our roads today. It was not like this before and I never dreamt of seeing street lights in this town, not to talk of pipe borne water at every street and markets.

“We have over 20 roads constructed or reconstructed by Governor Charles Soludo and people now stay in beer parlours up to 12midnight because of the streetlights that have helped us the security operatives to do our job.”

As this reporter made his way through one of the well-constructed roads to catch a cab he sighted a magnificent large bungalow. It is Okpoko General Hospital and indeed the first General Hospital in Okpoko constructed by the current Anambra State Government.

According to the Chief Pharmacists of Okpoko General Hospital, Nelson Ekene: “This hospital started operations this March when Governor Charles Soludo commissioned the facility and it has five wards that can accommodate at least 10 patients per ward.

“We have also medical facilities and people have been coming here to obtain medical services free of charge and as a Pharmacist the issue of drugs being out of stock is non-existent here because from the day it was commissioned the governor through the Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, provided us with drugs.

“We have nurses and more are coming to join us. We have dentists, optometrists, two consultants and three medical doctors. “I am glad to tell you that we have delivered the first set of twins in this hospital because we have gynaecologists, who are well trained and employed by the Anambra State Government.”

Potable water

Another noticeable transformation is the provision of water, with virtually every street or junction installed with boreholes for people to fetch water.

Mr Ebere Edward, a businessman in Okpoko, spoke on the state of some of the roads constructed in Okpoko in the last two and half years.

According to him: “From Okpoko road junction to Obodoukwu to Ogbuagu, Ik Onuorau-Anumudu-Awite-Mgbuka-Amazu Owerri road have been completed. “We also have Umuobom Street-Ojoto Owerri road then Umunweke Street to Umeojiokor Street and also Uzi Street and Mission Street.”

Apparently, the sad stories about Okpoko appear to be changing for good, though the residents are calling for more. Mrs Ngozi Kaodilinye urged the state government to work on some channels that have been blocked with refuse, noting that it poses health hazards to the residents.

“We know that Soludo is trying but the problems of Okpoko cannot end but at least let the government work on those blocked channels so that the flood does not enter those buildings,” she said.

It is being touted that Soludo may consider putting up a modern housing estate at Okpoko for the low income earners. According to Chief Nwoha Ukaegbu:

“We need two housing estates in Okpoko for the low income earners – civil servants so that the town would not go back to its previous slum status.”

