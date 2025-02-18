Okpenholo Mourns Passing Of Edwin Clark

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has expressed his heartfelt condolences following the passing of Chief Edwin Clark, a renowned elder statesman and former National Commissioner for Information.

Governor Okpebholo described Clark as a “True giant” whose contributions to education and social justice have left an indelible mark on the nation’s history.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua on Tuesday in Benin City.

“Today, Edo State mourns the loss of a true giant. Edwin Clark dedicated his life to the service of our region and our nation.

“His contributions as an advocate for education and a champion of social justice have left an indelible mark on our history. He was a man of integrity, vision, and unwavering commitment to the betterment of our society,” Okpebholo said.

Okpebholo also acknowledged Clark’s mentorship and guidance, which inspired generations of public servants, young leaders, and community members to strive for excellence and serve with dedication.

“He was a mentor to many, and his guidance and counsel will be deeply missed,” the Governor said.

The Governor further stated that Clark’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the positive impact he had on everyone.

“We have lost a true treasure, but we are grateful for the time we had with him and the invaluable contributions he made.”

