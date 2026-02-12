Okpekpe Race Organisers Welcome Delegates As Road Running Conference Begins

Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organisers of the historic Okpekpe International 10km Road Race, have welcomed delegates to Lagos for the African Road Running Conference, expressing confidence that the gathering will energise the discipline across Africa.

The two-day conference, which runs today and tomorrow in Nigeria’s commercial capital, has drawn representatives from World Athletics, including Alessio Punzi, Head of Road Running, and Kenyan legend Paul Tergat, a five-time World Cross Country champion, twotime Olympic silver medalist and multiple World Championships medalist.

Mike Item u a g b o r, promoter of the Okpekpe race, the first in Nigeria and West Africa to earn World Athletics label status, said the timing is perfect for Africa to reposition road running as both a sporting and socio-economic driver.

“Let me first say a big welcome to all the international delegates to this conference in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. I am thrilled we have the opportunity to discuss road running in Africa.

The benefits of road running to a nation go far beyond sport itself as it touches health, economy, tourism, and national identity,” Itemuagbor said.