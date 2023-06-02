Okpekpe Race Organisers Unveil Results, Photos’ Portal For Athletes

Organisers of the ninth Gold Label Okpekpe International 10km Road Race held last Saturday in Okpekpe, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State say athletes who participated in the race can now check their result and download their photos.

Dare Esan, the Media and Activation Director of the race disclosed that athletes do not only need their certificate of participation but can also download their photos to show their friends, families and children proof that they participated in the first Gold label 10km road race in Nigeria.

“All a runner at the race needs to do is go to our results portal, click on his/her name. This will bring out his/her results including what he/she ran at the halfway mark. The result can also be shared to family and friends.

The Media and Activation Director said the Okpekpe Race has always been known for coming up with innovations to add value to the event, especially the athletes who are one of the most important components of the race.

Esan says the latest innovation was borne out of the desire to have runners at the race have a pleasant and unforgettable experience, one they can be proud of and share with the friends and families.

Kenya’s Daniel Simiu Ebenyo ran a new 28:28 course record to win the men’s title while Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui of Kazakh- stan also ran a new 32.38 course record to win the women’s title.