Okpekpe Race Organisers Renew Deal With Nigerian Breweries, Development Bank

Organisers of the Okpekpe international 10km road race, the first World Athletics label road running event in West Africa say Nigeria’s pioneer and largest brewing firm, Nigerian Breweries Plc and Nigeria’s primary development finance institution set up to promote growth and sustainability, Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) have once again thrown their weight behind the race.

Zack Amodu, the race director, said in a statement yesterday that the two companies have extended their partnership with the first road race in Nigeria to have its course measured by a World Athletics accredited course measurer as organisers celebrate 10 years of world-class road running event in Nigeria.

“We are delighted the two companies have renewed their commitment to seeing that we deliver another world-class event worthy of our gold label status,’ said Amodu who disclosed that Nigerian Breweries Plc. and Development Bank of Nigeria, DBN, have been part of the success story of the event.