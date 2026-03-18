Okpekpe International 10km Road Race Set For Thrilling Return On May 23

The Okpekpe International 10km Road Race, Nigeria’s most prestigious road-running event, is set to make a grand comeback on May 23, 2026, with organisers promising innovations and an even bigger spectacle for its 11th edition.

Mike Itemuagbor, CEO of Pamodzi Sports International, confirmed the return, emphasising that the race will be stronger than ever after unforeseen circumstances forced the cancellation of last year’s edition.

“The Okpekpe race is coming back stronger in 2026. Circumstances beyond our control ensured we could not hold last year. We have received a lot of inquiries from both athletes and officials who wanted to participate in the event and we explained to them that the race will come back this year for its 11th edition,” Itemuagbor said.

The Okpekpe Road Race has carved a special place in Nigerian sports history. It was the first road-running event in the country to have its course measured by a World Athletics-certified measurer and, in 2015, became the first road race in West Africa to earn label status.

Since then, it has grown from bronze to gold label, attracting elite athletes from Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Morocco, Bahrain, and Nigeria.