Okpekpe International 10km Road Race Returns In May 2026

The prestigious Okpekpe International 10km Road Race is officially set to return in May 2026, bringing back one of Africa’s top-rated road running events after a brief hiatus in 2025 due to unforeseen circumstances.

The announcement was made by Mike Itemuagbor, CEO of Pamodzi Sports Marketing, the event’s organizers, who confirmed that preparations are already underway to ensure that the 11th edition of the race will surpass previous standards.

“The Okpekpe Race is coming back stronger in 2026. Circumstances beyond our control ensured we could not hold this year. We’ve received overwhelming interest from athletes and stakeholders worldwide,” said Itemuagbor.

The Okpekpe Road Race made history as: The first road race in Nigeria measured by a World Athletics-certified measurer.

The first in West Africa to receive label status in 2015, a milestone that reflects world-class standards in organization, safety, and athlete participation.

The race has grown from a bronze label event to a gold label 10km race, attracting elite runners from Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Morocco, Bahrain, and Nigeria.

Athletes will once again compete for generous cash prizes, including: $15,000 for 1st place, $8,000 for 2nd place, $5,000 for 3rd place, Plus performance incentives: $2,000 for a new course record, $5,000 for breaking the African or World record

Past Records and Milestones

• Men’s Course Record: 28:28 by Daniel Ebenyo (2023)

• Women’s Course Record: 32:38 by Caroline Kipkirui (2023)

These performances have set a high benchmark for the 2026 edition, with many elite runners expected to aim for new personal and course records.

More than a race, the Okpekpe 10km has transformed the rural Okpekpe community in Edo State into a tourism and sporting hub, inspired other Nigerian road races to seek international recognition through certified measurements and label status, strengthened Nigeria’s presence on the global athletics stage.

“We are proud to have opened up the rustic Okpekpe town to the world and helped position Nigeria as a destination for elite road racing,” Itemuagbor added.

