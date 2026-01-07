Okpekpe 10km Road Race Remain World’s Best, Says Oshiomhole

Two-time Governor of Edo State and current senator representing Edo North, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has declared his readiness for the 2026 edition of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race, scheduled for May.

In a video that has now gone viral, Oshiomhole appeared in his white Okpekpe t-shirt while walking in preparation for the race.

He proudly displayed the distance covered and calories burned on his phone, 8.92km in 85 minutes, expending 492 calories, as proof of his training routine “Getting ready for the Okpekpe race in May 2026. It’s good to start practising, events don’t just happen overnight.

To cover 10km in a mainly hilly environment with valleys, and fresh air. We are looking forward to this year’s Okpekpe race day, and that is why I put on my Okp e k p e t-shirt,’ he said. Oshiomhole described the race as unparal – l e l e d , not only because it was the first in West Africa to be granted a World Athletics Label but also because of the natural setting in which it takes place.

“It is the best road race in the world, I don’t want to say Africa, because there is no part of the world that has that kind of beautiful terrain, beautiful hills and valleys, and it’s greens all over the place, and an innocent community with no pollution, clean air.

If you want people with the African and traditional village hospitality, the natives are the best,” he added. Experts agree that the Okpekpe terrain offers athletes a rare advantage.

Running in a hilly, green environment devoid of air pollution enhances cardiovascular conditioning, strengthens muscles, improves lung efficiency, and provides mental restoration.