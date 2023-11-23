Okpeki Foundation To Launch Football Tourney December

The James Minna Okpeki Foundation will on December 14 launch a football competition to celebrate the posthumous 88th birthday of the late James Okpeki who died 10 years ago.

According to a release by the foundation, the late Okpeki had many loves, two of which were people and football with the inauguration of the JMOFFC aiming to celebrate both.

An online competition, which runs during November and closes on Decem- ber 6 invites participants to answer three questions which were available online and submit their preferred slogan for the new Foundation.

Ten winners, who will share the cash prize of N500,000, will be announced on December 14. Mrs Ufford, James Okpeki’s first daughter, and member of the Foundation’s board, said: “This is a remarkably apt way to remember my father.

He was renowned for his generosity, to family, friends and strangers alike. A foundation in his memory that invests in the potential of young people through grassroot football brings together so much that was important and joyful to him.”