Okpeholo Approves Promotion Of 8,476 Primary, Junior Secondary School Teachers In Edo

Share

Governor Monday Okpeholo has approved the promotion letters for 8,476 primary and junior secondary school teachers across the 18 Local Government Areas of the State.

The Executive Chairman of Edo State Universal Basic Education (Edo-SUBEB), Mrs Onomen Goodness Brigg who made this disclosure said the Governor is committed to ensuring that every teacher in the state receives recognition, he or she deserves.

“It is the commitment of Governor Monday Okpebholo to ensure that every teacher receives the recognition he or she deserves.

“By directing the release of these promotion letters, Governor Okpebholo is not only acknowledging their hard work, but also taking a firm step towards enhancing the overall quality of education in Edo State.”

Expressing her gratitude to Governor Okpebholo, Mrs Briggs said; “Governor Okpeholo’s proactive approach has breathed new life into the basic education sector.

“Our collaborative efforts are geared towards a comprehensive reform that prioritizes our educators and, ultimately, our students.

“The initiative, covering promotions from 2022 to January 2024, is expected to reinvigorate the morale of the teaching community, where performance had been hampered by prolonged stagnation in career advancement. ”

Stakeholders have welcomed the move, anticipating that improved teachers’ satisfaction will lead to better classroom outcomes and a more dynamic educational environment.

“This bold action underscores Governor Okpeholo’s dedication to transforming the education sector and ensuring that past administrative delays do not impede progress.

“As his administration continues to roll out reforms, this directive serves as a clear indicator of his resolve to address systemic challenges and deliver tangible results within his first 100 days in office,” Barr. Briggs added.

Share

Please follow and like us: