Okpehbolo Suspends Attorney-General, LG Service Commission Boss

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpehbolo on Wednesday suspended the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Samson Osagie and the Chairman of Edo State Local Government Service Commission, Damian Lawani for alleged official and financial infractions.

In a letter dated February 5, 2025, and signed by Secretary to the state government, Umar Ikhilor, Governor Okpehbolo also ordered the setting up of a committee to investigate the allegation levelled against the duo and make appropriate recommendations.

Ikhilor noted that they are to remain suspended pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The letter read, “It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public that the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the suspension from office, of the Chairman of Edo State Local Government Service Commission, Hon. Damian Lawanl and the Honorable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon. Samson Osagie, over allegations of grave official and financial infractions. The suspension is with immediate effect.

“Consequently, the Governor has ordered the setting up of an investigative committee to look into the allegations levelled against them and make appropriate recommendations.

“The suspension of Hon. Damian Lawani and the Honorable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice became necessary to enable the Government carry out a thorough investigation into the allegation of financial infractions levelled against them. They are to remain suspended pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

Reacting to the suspension, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Samson Osagie, denied the allegation of financial misconduct levelled against him.

A statement personally signed by Osagie on Thursday morning, criticized the State Government’s failure to confront him with any allegations before his suspension was made public.

“Let me state unequivocally that I am not and was never involved in any financial dealing with anyone nor committed any financial infraction of any kind.

“I was also not confronted with the said allegations by anyone before my suspension was announced,” Osagie said.

He, however, affirmed his readiness to defend himself and protect his reputation, which he said he has built over the years

