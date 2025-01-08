Okpehbolo Names Six Commissioner Designate

Share

The Edo State Governor Monday Okpehbolo yesterday sent names of commissioner-designate to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

The names of the six commissioner designate was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Umar Ikhilor and sent to the state House of Assembly.

They are Marie OlabisiIdaomi, Paddy Iyamu, Paul Ohounbamu, Washington Osifo, Lucky Eseigbe and Andrew Ijegbai.

The letter with the heading, “REQUEST FOR THE CONFIRMATION OF COMMISSIONER, stated, “I write at the instance of the Governor of Edo Monday Okpebholo to forward for the consideration and confirmation Assembly, the underlisted names as Commissioner designates.

