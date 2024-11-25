Okpehbolo Mourns Nigeria’s Oldest Catholic Priest, Fr. Oleghe

Share

Following the death of the oldest Catholic priest in Nigeria, Monsignor Thomas Oleghe, who died at the age of 104 on Sunday morning, Monday Okpebholo, the Edo State Governor has joined other believers to commiserate with the Catholic community in the state.

In a press statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, Okpebholo said Fr. Oleghe’s exemplary life is a worthy lesson for Nigerians.

According to the statement, Okpebholo noted that Oleghe’s humility, sacrifices, and lives touched would never be forgotten.

He also sent his prayer, asking God to grant his family and the Catholic community in Nigeria, especially the Auchi Diocese, the fortitude to shoulder the huge loss.

Okpebolo said, “Fr. Oleghe hailed from Igiode town in Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State. Although he lived a fulfilled life and died at the ripe age of 104 years, we will continue to miss his fatherly roles and how he touched many lives.

On behalf of the people and Government of Edo State, I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family of the late Fr. Oleghe, the Catholic Church Community in Nigeria, especially the Auchi Diocese. May God grant his soul eternal rest, amen.”

