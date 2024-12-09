Okpehbolo Hails Akpabio At 62, Lauds Exceptional Leadership

Share

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpehbolo, on Monday, congratulated Senate President Godswill Akpabio on his 62nd birthday.

In a statement issued by Okpehbolo’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the Governor praised Akpabio as the milestone is evidence of his beautiful journey in public service.

Okpehbolo also lauded Senator Akpabio’s distinguished career characterized by exceptional leadership, wisdom, and dedication to Nigeria’s democratic process.

Governor Okpebholo wishes Senator Akpabio many more years of service to humanity, marked by good health and continued dedication to the nation.

“His achievements as Governor of Akwa Ibom State have left a lasting legacy, earning him recognition as a “jinx breaker”

“His historic election to the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is an inspiration to the Nigerian Legislature.

“This feat ended Nigeria’s 59-year exclusion from the top hierarchy of the global legislative body.

“As a seasoned politician and experienced lawmaker, Senator Akpabio has navigated the complexities of both executive and legislative arms of government at the state and federal levels.

“His tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Minority Leader of the Senate, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, and President of the Senate has been exemplary.

“Edo State Governor, Senator Okpebholo, acknowledges Senator Akpabio’s commitment to promoting good governance and the rule of law.

“This dedication has earned Senator Akpabio the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the nation at large.

“Governor Okpebholo expresses his appreciation for the collaborative working relationship between the National Assembly and the Executive Arm of Government.

