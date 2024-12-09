Okpeh: Regulatory Compliance Critical For MFBs’ Growth

Share

The FIT group recently launched its MicroFinance Bank-FIT MFB Ltd. What informed this decision?

The Unbanked and the Under-banked segment of the financial sector largely informed our decision to venture into the Microfinance industry.

However, we intend to leverage digital technology to create innovative solutions to ease banking challenges of these groups that consist of over 65% of the banking population in Nigeria.

We have partnered an IT Solution firm, though organic, but one of the best in the Micro Finance space to achieve our goals. We have also deployed a robust Core Banking Application (CBA), top notch, to meet our target profitably that is cost effective to maintain.

With the ongoing tough economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, many are concerned that more Microfinance Banks may soon collapse. Do you share this view and what in your opinion should government do to stabilize the sub-sector?

I disagree with them because if one sets up a bank which is running smoothly and one is also guided by the policies and procedures of the regulatory authority and working in agreement with what is correct; then the bank is a going concern.

Now you have money you have been trading over the time, if you follow the rules by the book and doing the right thing, there is a tendency for you not falling into a pit.

The reason why some micro finance banks went under is because they were not mindful of what the regulatory authorities told them. Most of them were oneman businesses that did as they pleased.

The family members can come and take loans based on his (owner’s) approval and not based on credit approval, even when they did not meet up with demands.

Then when they do not pay, it becomes damage control. There are a lot of portfolios at risk in excess of the allowed able percentage which is not supposed to be more than 7% of one’s capital.

Your bad loans are not supposed to be more than 7% of the capital to which one does business in the bank. But contrarily, one finds out that their percentage is in double digit which is red flag already.

Most of them already have liquidity issues in fixed deposits they are using to trade. FIT microfinance will not be like that. We tend to play by the books profitably.

That is why we are deploying every necessary technology to our own advantage. The worstcase scenario is when it gets bad, one deploys legal means.

Legal means could take another dimension like a legal court arbitration takes place, then both parties re-negotiate new terms to which that loan would be paid.

At this point, what one is supposed to do as a banker is to stop every interest on that loan because it has already gone bad.

All penalties that will increase the amount, the customer has taken and what he has taken before as differential, then it will be spread it to a thin line to which one will be able to meet with the obligations and finally clean the books.

