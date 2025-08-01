Okpebolo Substitutes Suspended SA On Oil And Gas, Felix Isere

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebolo, on Friday, replaced his suspended Special Adviser (SA) on Oil and Gas, Barr. Felix Isere, with Barr. Kasimu Otono.

New Telegraph recalls that Governor Okpebolo on Tuesday suspended Isere from office for unauthorised fundraising for the Edo Oil and Gas Summit scheduled to hold on the 7th of August, 2025. ( Which has been suspended by the Government)

He was quickly ordered by the government to refund donors, and prospective donors were warned against dealing with him

Announcing his replacement, a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, and made available to journalists on Friday said Barr. Kasimu Otono, who is a legal practitioner, is to take over from the suspended aide.

The statement read, “It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the appointment of Barr. Kasimu Otono as Special Adviser (Oil & Gas) to the Governor.

“Barr. Kasimu Otono, who replaces the suspended immediate-past Special Adviser, Mr. Felix Isere, is a Legal Practitioner, real estate entrepreneur, philanthropist and community mobilizer.”