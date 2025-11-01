Okpebolo Provides 10 Toyota Hilux Vans To Police

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has commissioned ten Toyota Hilux patrol vehicles to the Nigeria Police Force, Irrua Area Command, in a move aimed at strengthening security operations across Edo Central Senatorial District in particular and Edo State in general.

The vehicles, which were officially received by the Area Commander recently, are part of the State Government’s continued efforts to support security agencies in combating crime and ensuring the safety of residents.

Speaking at the commissioning , Governor Okpebholo emphasized that the initiative was driven by concern for the safety and welfare of the people.

He said: “It is not because we have bought vehicles for the police. It is because of the concern of our people in terms of security.”

“To me, it is painful that somebody will go out from his house, he may not come back because of evil people.

“So what do we do? We must continue to fight them and chase them out of our land.”

He expressed appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police for deploying the Mobile Police (MOPOL), 82 Squadron to Uromi, describing the move as “very dear” to the people of the region.

Okpebholo explained: “We cannot just leave them like that without equipment, without utility vehicles. How would they work?

“When they hear that something is happening at another location, how will they get there? That is the essence of acquiring these vehicles for them.”

Governor Okpebholo also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued financial and developmental support to Edo State, noting that federal backing has been instrumental to the success of his administration.

“I want to say thank you to Mr. President, who believes in Edo and continues to fund us because without us having money from the President, we cannot do anything.

“We will continue to sing his praises because he has done well for us. The economic reforms he has carried out really speak volumes in terms of the development of this country,” he noted.

The Majority Leader of Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Jonathan Ibhamawu, The Area Commander, and the Vice Chairman of PCRC, Edo Central, Shaka Momodu Williams all spoke in appreciation of the governor’s effort in not only security but including other sectors.

Dignitaries present at the event included the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku; the State APC Chairman, Emperor Jarret Tenebe; retired General Cecil Esekhaigbe, Edo Central Senatorial Leader; and Senator Joe Ikpea, among others.