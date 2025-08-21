Okpebolo Nominates Five New Commissioner-Designates

Governor Monday Okpebolo of Edo State on Thursday nominated five new commissioner-designates to serve in the state executive council.

This comes a day after the Edo State House of Assembly confirmed eight commissioners on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

Announcing the new nominees, the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor, listed them as Hon. Vincent Uwadiae, Hon. Etin-osa Ogbeiwi, Hon. Saturday Uwuilekhue, Hon. Charity Amayaenvbo, and Professor Roland Itoyah Otaru, SAN.

Ikhilor described Hon. Vincent Uwadiae as “a distinguished legal practitioner and member of the International Bar Association.” Uwadiae holds an LL.B (Hons) from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, and an MBA. He previously served as Chairman of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission.

Hon. Etin-osa Ogbeiwi, an administrator, is a former member of the Edo State House of Assembly, while Hon. Saturday Uwuilekhue previously served as Commissioner and Chairman of Orhionmwon Local Government Council.

Hon. Charity Amayaenvbo is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, while Professor Roland Otaru, SAN, is a member of the Body of Benchers.

Ikhilor noted that the names of the nominees will be forwarded to the Edo State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.