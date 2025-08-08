Okpebolo Names Four Commissioner-Designates, Two Advisers

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebolo, has announced the nomination of four Commissioner-Designates and two

Advisers.

The new appointees are: Prince Kasim Afegbua, a renowned journalist and public affairs analyst, who served as Commissioner for Information during Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s administration.

Others are Ohimai Ehijimetor, Eugenia Abdallah, and Hon. Godwin Afekokhe Eshieshi.

Those appointed as Advisers are Aigbogun Collins, Special Adviser on Youth Engagement and Mobilisation, while Osobase Oboaguina was appointed Senior Special Assistant on Youth Mobilisation for Edo Central.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, said the nominations will be transmitted to the Edo State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

New Telegraph recalls that Governor Okpebholo announced four commissioner nominees on August 1.