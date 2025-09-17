Okpebolo Expands Cabinet To 32 Commissioners

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebolo, has added four more Commissioner-Designates to his cabinet, bringing the total number of commissioners he is set to work with to 32.

The latest appointments were made public through a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, who confirmed the governor’s approval of the nominations.

“The Edo State Government wishes to inform the general public that His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, Governor of Edo State, has approved the nomination of the following individuals as Commissioner-Designates for Edo State: Dr Jerry Uwangue, FCISM, Hon. (Barr.) Kenneth Okoruwa Ihensekhien, Barr. Usenbo Paul Ehigie and Akhigbe Osi John Sunday,” the statement read.

It would be recalled that Governor Okpebolo had previously appointed 28 commissioners. However, many of those appointed earlier are yet to be assigned specific portfolios.