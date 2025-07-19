Okpebholo’s Warning To Obi Shows Intimidation – Obedient

The Obedient Movement, a political pressure group, has condemned Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State over his recent remarks directing former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, to seek clearance before visiting the state.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the group’s Director of Strategic Communications, Nana Kazaure, the Movement described the governor’s comments as part of a consistent pattern by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to intimidate credible opposition voices in the country.

Governor Okpebholo had on Friday, while receiving defectors from opposition parties in Edo Central, warned Obi to always obtain clearance from his office before entering the state. He further suggested that the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election would bear responsibility for any consequences should he ignore the directive.

Condemning the warning, the Obedient Movement said this was not the first time an APC governor had issued threats against Obi. The statement cited similar episodes involving the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, and Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

According to the Movement, such utterances reflect a broader strategy of political intimidation and repression by the ruling party.

“This is not just about Peter Obi. It’s about our democracy and the right of every Nigerian to move freely and engage politically without fear,” the statement said.

The group invoked Section 41 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees every citizen the freedom of movement and residence throughout Nigeria.

Kazaure emphasized that Governor Okpebholo acted outside the bounds of the law and warned that any harm to Peter Obi would be met with both national and international scrutiny.

“We wish to alert Nigerians and the international community that these threats must not be taken lightly. Should anything untoward happen to His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, the world now knows where to look,” the statement concluded.