Okpebholo’s Statement On Obi Undemocratic, Baseless – Obasuyi

A public policy expert, Mr. Christopher Obasuyi, has described the recent remarks by Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, warning 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, not to visit the state without permission as not only constitutionally baseless but profoundly undemocratic.

The UK-based analyst said such statement betray a troubling misunderstanding of leadership in a federal republic and suggest a dangerous descent into authoritarian posturing.

Obasuyi said: “Let it be clearly stated: Edo State is not a personal domain, and no governor holds the power to restrict lawful movement or political engagement within the Nigerian federation.

“The Constitution is unambiguous — every Nigerian has the right to freedom of movement and association. Attempting to silence or intimidate political opponents only deepens public distrust in the democratic process and reveals the insecurity of those in power.

“Yet, on second thought, let us not vilify the governor too harshly. For in truth, he is merely a symptom of a deeper national ailment — a political culture riddled with arrogance, mediocrity, and moral decay.

“As the proverb goes, you determine the healthiness of a fish from the head. Far too many in the corridors of power today are individuals desperately in need of rehabilitation — intellectually, ethically, and spiritually. They wear academic titles but govern without wisdom.

“They surround themselves not with reformers, but with jobless political parasites who thrive on sycophancy. Nevertheless, hope is not lost. The governor, like any man, has the power to change course.

“He can still choose to walk in the noble footsteps of leaders like Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia and Professor Ambrose Alli — men who led with vision, courage, and an unshakable commitment to public good. Redemption is not a myth.

“Even Saul — who was once a sworn enemy of the early church — became Paul, one of its greatest apostles, after his dramatic encounter on the road to Damascus (Acts 9). What changed him was not politics, but purpose. The same can be true of any leader who embraces humility and transformation.

“As the African adage goes, when people begin praying for a departed king while a living one still reigns, it is a sign that the current ruler is failing. Across Edo and Nigeria, the names of past leaders are no longer just remembered — they are being invoked as silent rebukes to the present.

“That is not just nostalgia; it is a cry for leadership. This task of national renewal cannot be left to politicians alone. The Christian pulpit, the Muslim ummah, and traditional institutions must rise beyond political allegiance and serve once again as moral compasses for society.

“They must speak truth to power, guide their communities, and help shape a new generation of leaders who fear God, love justice, and serve with integrity. In the end, democracy is more than a system; it is a spirit. It must live in the hearts, decisions, and character of those entrusted to protect it.

“We call on Edo State Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo — and indeed all who wield influence — to rise above political pettiness and embrace the higher calling of statesmanship. Nigeria is watching — and history is always taking notes.”