Okpebholo’s Aide Marks Valentine Day Honouring God

Edo State-born showbiz cultural advocate, Pikolo, has marked this year’s valentine day celebration with a heartfelt message of gratitude, reflecting on his journey, his roots, and the role of leadership in shaping opportunities for young people in the state.

In a statement released to commemorate the season of love, Pikolo, an aide to Governor Monday Okpebholo, began by giving thanks to God, describing his life as a testament to divine grace and mercy.

He said: “First and foremost, I lift my heart in deep gratitude to God Almighty, the Creator of all human life. “None of us chose the day we came into this world, yet we know there is a supreme and supernatural power that made it all possible. Every step I stand on today is evidence of His mercy, His direction, and His unfailing love.”

The showbiz cultural advocate, known for his strong connection to grassroots communities and youth-driven cultural expression, also paid tribute to the streets that shaped him.

He described them as his “training ground” and the foundation of his resilience and determination. He said: “The streets shaped my courage, built my endurance, and taught me how to rise after every fall.