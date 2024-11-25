Okpebholo Vows To Strengthen Security, Restore Peace In Edo

Share

Monday Okpebholo, the executive Governor of Edo State has vowed to chase criminals out of the State and restore total peace in the Heartbeat of the Nation.

Governor Okpebholo gave this assurance on Monday while swearing in his new appointees at Government House, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Okpebholo assured that under his watch, criminals would not be allowed to get away with murder or disrupt the relative peace in the State.

During the event held at the New Festival Hall, Okpebholo charged the new appointees to use their positions to uplift the State.

The new appointees are; Emmanuel Okoebor stepped in as Commissioner for Finance, Paddy Iyamu, as Chairman of, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and a retired Commissioner of Police, Friday Ibadin, as Coordinator, of Edo Security Network.

Governor Okpebholo commended their hard work and dedication and urged them to reposition education, strengthen security, and enhance the treasury to develop Edo State and make it a better place for all.

“You know why you are here and the task ahead of you. You have to use your position to reposition Edo State. Edo should come first in all you do before your personal goals.” the statement added

