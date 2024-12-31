Okpebholo Vows To Make Edo Roads Motorable

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing motorable roads for the people of the State.

The governor made this known in Benin City after inspecting some road projects within the city and its environs. Okpebholo explained that the inspection is aimed at ensuring that contractors adhere to project specifications and maintain high standards.

During the inspection, which he conducted alongside senior government officials, the governor visited several ongoing road projects, including the Obadan Junction on the Benin-Auchi Expressway, Upper Mission by Aduwawa Junction, Temboga Road, and Upper Ekenwan Road near the Military Cantonment.

Okpebholo expressed satisfaction with the progress of the projects, noting that the roads have been a priority for his administration

Share

Please follow and like us: