Okpebholo Vows To Fight Cultism, Kidnapping, Other Violent Crimes

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to fighting cultism, kidnapping, and other crimes in the state.

Okpebolo also reaffirmed that the demolition of criminal hideouts will continue. He made the declaration during an interactive session with youths across the 18 local government areas of Edo State at the New Festival Hall in Government House.

He emphasised that his administration will not spare criminals and criminal elements in the state, ensuring that Edo remains safe for all. “We will fight cultism to a standstill, and if that is the only achievement for me as governor of Edo State, I will be satisfied.

If you have a kidnapper as a brother or friend, ask him to leave your house, or else you will soon be homeless, as demolition of kidnappers’ hideouts will continue in the state.”

The governor assured that his administration will pay double for every weapon returned under the amnesty programme aimed at ensuring peace and unity in the state.

“I will pay double for every gun returned by cultists who embrace the amnesty programme,” he said. Okpebholo also urged youths to stop engaging in criminal activities, such as kidnapping and cultism, and to allow the police to do their job.

“We must keep Edo safe and deal with the pressing issues facing the state. If not, investors will not come to invest in Edo State.” The youths appealed to the governor to talk to security agencies to stop extorting innocent Edo youths who have been victims of police extortion.

Share