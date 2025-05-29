Okpebholo Urges Ighodalo To Accept A’Court Verdict

Share

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the September 21, 2024 election, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, to accept Thursday’s judgment of the Court of Appeal, which upheld the decision of the Election Petition Tribunal affirming his victory.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, Governor Okpebholo described the appellate court’s ruling as a confirmation of the will of the people, urging all political actors—particularly Ighodalo—to set aside partisan differences and join hands with his administration in building a more prosperous Edo State.

“I commend the judiciary for its diligence and commitment to justice. This ruling is not just a victory for our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), but a triumph for democracy and the rule of law in Edo State,” the Governor said.

Governor Okpebholo noted that prolonged legal battles only serve as distractions from the real work of governance and delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

“We have consistently extended an olive branch to all, regardless of political affiliation, because the development of our dear state is paramount. Now is the time to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and statesmanship. The legal process has run its course, and the judgment of the Court of Appeal is clear,” he stated.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to his “People First” agenda, with a focus on rapid development in critical sectors such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

He also called for calm among residents and urged citizens to continue with their lawful activities.

“The Government of Governor Monday Okpebholo is re-energized by this affirmation of its mandate and will continue to work tirelessly in the best interest of every resident of Edo State,” the statement concluded.

