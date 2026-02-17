Okpebholo To Unveil 54 Construction Equipment For LGs

In what promises to be a defining moment for grassroots governance in Edo State, Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State will formally present 54 units of construction equipment to the 18 Local Government Councils across the state.

A statement from Dr Patrick Akhere Ebojele, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo, said the event scheduled for Thursday in Benin City, “underscores Governor Okpebholo administration’s commitment to practical governance, real infrastructure renewal, and the strengthening of local governance structures.”

He said: “Equipment — including graders, excavators, rollers and other heavyduty machines — is expected to significantly boost road construction, rural access projects, drainage rehabilitation and other communitydriven infrastructure works. “By placing critical tools directly in the hands of local councils, the government aims to fast-track development at the grassroots and reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks.”