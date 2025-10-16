Okpebholo To Reintroduce Edo Languages In School Curriculum

Paradigm shift in Edo State, as Governor Monday Okpebholo announced the reintroduction of Edo indigenous languages into the school curriculum across the state, a practice that has long been abandoned.

Speaking in a press statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, Okpebholo reaffirmed his administration’s focus on preserving the state’s rich cultural heritage and promoting indigenous knowledge.

Governor Okpebholo made this disclosure during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the Esan Okpa Initiative to Government House, Benin City.

Led by its President, Mathew Egbadon, the delegation, comprising technocrats, business leaders, and community stakeholders, commended Okpebholo for the remarkable progress recorded in less than one year of his administration.

Okpebholo, who extended appreciation to the Esan people for their support, described them as a “critical pillar” to guarantee his office’s success.

He further disclosed that his administration had directed the Ministry of Education to intensify school rehabilitation efforts.

“I have told my Commissioner for Education that we must provide seats and desks for schools. We will continue massive renovation and fencing, provide boreholes and toilets, and start installing solar lights in schools.66

“We are already working on a school access programme where our children can have hands-on experience in computer studies—so they can see and touch technology in real time.

“On language, we must start from home because charity begins at home. We will reintroduce the teaching of Edo languages in our school system. Let every tribe begin to learn and speak their language so that no language goes into extinction.”

Appreciating the visit, Okpebholo said, “When you see your people behind you, there is nothing to fear. The strength of a man lies in the backing of his people. With your continued support, I will succeed, by the grace of God.”