Okpebholo To Probe Obaseki’s $10m Nigerian Observer Project

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo on Tuesday revealed plans to probe the reported $10 million spent by the administration of Godwin Obaseki on the State-owned newspaper, The Nigerian Observer.

Okpebholo disclosed this when he led top officials of his administration on an unscheduled visit to the premises of the Observer Titles to inspect facilities on ground.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Government, Fred Itua said the Governor and his entourage were shocked as they could not gain access to the buildings where all the machines purportedly bought by the previous administration were kept.

Speaking on the development, the governor said: “I was in the premises of The Observer Newspaper company to see for myself the money claimed to have been spent by the former governor, Godwin Obaseki on revamping the State-owned media outfit.

“The former governor claimed to have used $10 million to revamp the newspaper house just before the election.

“Everywhere was locked because there was nothing inside, I could not even see a cleaner in the premises as those we met on the ground were not those working there.

“I need to be there again myself, and I need to inspect the buildings housing the equipment bought by the previous administration led by Godwin Obaseki.

“I will check inside the buildings myself to be sure that the machines are there. I can’t really say for now if there are machines there because I couldn’t go inside.

“If the place was working, people would have been there, especially considering the resources spent there.

“Edo people need to ask what happened to their money spent in revamping The Observer Newspaper.

“I am here as their governor to provide them with the answers. Hence, the visit to the organization became necessary,” he said

It would be recalled that the governor after his inauguration on November 12, 2024, instituted an Asset Verification Committee to ascertain assets and liabilities of the Edo State Government after Godwin Obaseki eight-year administration.

