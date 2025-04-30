Okpebholo To Demolish Buildings Linked To Criminal Activities

Share

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has warned landlords that his administration will not hesitate to demolish buildings linked to criminal activities such as kidnapping, cultism, and rituals.

The Governor Okpebholo emphasized his administration’s resolve to ensure a crime-free environment in the State.

Okpebholo gave the warning while personally supervising the demolition of a building located in the Ogheghe area of Benin City.

The building was reportedly used for internet fraud and kidnapping, with victims allegedly held against their will and subjected to ritual practices.

“I am saddened by what is happening here. Children were kidnapped and kept here for years. You can see the shrines in this apartment—this is wickedness in its highest form. This kind of evil is unacceptable in Edo State,” the Governor said.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to security, Governor Okpebholo vowed, “We will continue to fight crime and criminality. Wherever they hide, we will fish them out and demolish their hideouts. There will be no sanctuary for criminals in Edo State. We are serious and resolute—Edo must be safe.”

The Governor also announced plans to repurpose the sites of demolished properties for public use. “We are going to build a police station here. Any land where such buildings are taken down will be used to serve the community,” he assured.

The Edo State Government has made significant progress in its crackdown on cultism, following the demolition of an operational base belonging to a notorious cult group implicated in recent killings in Benin City.

The facility, located at the end of Arena Street in Amagba GRA, featured a hall, several rooms fitted with mattresses, and office spaces—believed to have served as a hub for the group’s activities.

Governor Okpebholo reiterated his administration’s zero-tolerance stance, saying, “No stone will be left unturned, and no individual, regardless of their status, will be spared under the provisions of the Cultism-Related Offenses Law. We are determined to restore peace and order in Edo State.”

Share