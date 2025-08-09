Okpebholo To Complete Edo Flyover By April 2026

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has announced that the State’s first flyover will be completed by April 2026, four months earlier than initially scheduled.

The Governor made this disclosure during the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Esan North-East Local Government Area, ahead of the Edo Central Senatorial by-election slated for August 16.

According to him, the completion time for the project has been reduced from one year and six months to one year and two months, a development he said reflects his administration’s commitment to fast-tracking infrastructure delivery.

Speaking on ongoing road projects in the area, Okpebholo said: “From Ekpoma to Ubiaja, we are dualising the road. After the rains, you will see massive work going on. We are set to construct other roads after the rain.

That is the reason why you people voted for your son. Ekpoma Road was a death trap for everybody, but I ensured the road was awarded while I was still in the Senate. Today, a wonderful thing is going on there.”

The Governor also thanked President Bola Tinubu for supporting the State’s development agenda, noting that his understanding of the needs of Edo people has accelerated progress in key projects in the State.

On water supply, Okpebholo announced the revival of the Ugboha Water Scheme, which he said has restored water distribution to Uromi and surrounding communities.

With the by-election just days away, the Governor urged constituents to back the APC candidate, Hon. Joseph Ikpea, to ensure sustained development in Edo Central.