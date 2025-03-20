Okpebholo Tips Tinubu To Win 2027 Election By Landslide

Share

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo yesterday predicted a landslide victory for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

He made the prediction when he received 17 acting local government chairmen out of the 18, who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okpebholo praised Tinubu’s leadership style, especially for his fuel subsidy removal. He said: “2027 is a reality in Edo State as President Tinubu will continue in office.

“The campaign for Tinubu’s election has started here today. “Go back to your various local governments and erect his billboards to draw home the message of reelecting President Tinubu. “There is no vacancy in 2027 in Abuja.

“Those forming a political party now can’t rule us. “They ruled their states and the people suffered from kidnapping, but since they left offices, their states are now free. Such people can’t rule Nigeria.”

