Okpebholo Tasks Edo Public Service Leaders On Discipline, Teamwork

Governor Monday Okpebholo has charged civil and public service leaders in Edo State to embrace discipline, teamwork and measurable results, declaring that his administration will be strictly guided by performance and accountability.

The governor gave the charge at the opening ceremony of a three-day Orientation and Strategic Leadership Retreat for top government officials held at the Udomi Townhall in Esan Central Local Government Area.

The retreat, themed “High Performing Public Service for Sustainable Development of Edo State,” is the first leadership retreat organised since the inception of his administration.

Addressing participants, Governor Okpebholo made it clear that the gathering was not intended as a ceremonial event but as a serious engagement aimed at strengthening governance and service delivery in the state.

“We are gathered here today not for a jamboree, but for a purpose. This retreat is designed to serve dual purposes — orientation and capacity building for top government officials,” he said.

He explained that the retreat was structured to reposition the administration for effective service delivery, enhance collaboration across ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), and deepen participants’ understanding of governance processes.

“Our administration is driven by a clear vision of the SHINE Agenda. This vision is practical governance that delivers results,” the governor stated.

Emphasising the importance of collective responsibility, Okpebholo noted that no ministry or appointee could achieve success in isolation.

“Good governance is teamwork, and no single appointee or agency can succeed in isolation. We must work as a team and strengthen collaboration across MDAs,” he said.

The governor also issued a stern warning against the misuse of public office, stressing that leadership must be anchored on service rather than personal gain.

“I want to repeat my warning to you… Public office is a call to service, and not for profit-making or personal gain. Every naira we spend must deliver value and every policy must produce measurable results.”

According to him, the retreat signals a fresh approach to governance in Edo State, with renewed focus on discipline, accountability and performance monitoring across government.

“Your performance will be measured. Tangible results and excellence will now determine your status in this administration,” Okpebholo declared.

He urged participants to approach the retreat with seriousness, contribute actively to discussions and remain committed to delivering quality governance to the people of the state.

“I charge you to participate actively, think boldly, and commit fully to the collective success of this administration. Edo people are watching, and they deserve nothing less than excellence,” he said.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, Esq., said the retreat was anchored on the philosophy that “Edo is building Edo,” stressing that the transformation of the state must be driven by its own people.

He also delivered a presentation on Project S.H.I.N.E, the official framework and strategic blueprint for Edo State’s transformation under the Okpebholo administration.

In his welcome address, the Head of Service, Dr Anthony Okhungbowa, Esq., expressed confidence that the retreat would enhance leadership capacity and significantly improve service delivery across the state.

The retreat is being attended by Honourable Commissioners, Special Advisers, Permanent Secretaries and heads of ministries, departments and agencies.