Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress Hon. Maxwell Isioma, has commended the Executive Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for running an inclusive government. The grassroots politician and philanthropist, who has been unanimously accepted by Igueben local government electorate to be their chairman in the forthcoming LG poll spoke to OJIEVA EHIOSUN.

How did you get into politics? Who can you say is your mentor or role model in this game?

While growing up, it has been my dream to serve my people. I have tasted poverty in my growing days in the village, and I made a covenant with Almighty God that when He blesses me, I will extend the blessing to the less privileged in my locality. I also pray that He gives me the opportunity to do more than what I’m doing presently.

You have been a source of blessing to so many persons in your community; if given the mandate, will you abandon the electorate as is always the case in Nigeria?

Before joining politics, I have been a philanthropist. I grew up to see my father doing humanitarian works and he was happy helping the less privileged in the locality.

So, I inherited that spirit of magnanimity from my father. When people call me a magnanimous ‘giver’ it is not a surprise to me.

I feel happy when others are happy. As a politician, it’s my biggest dream to serve the people of Edo State, in particular Igueben local government where I come from. I will follow the legacies of our leaders.

We have people that have contributed immensely to the development of the 10 wards in Igueben local government. So, as a son of the soil from Ekpon community, one of the largest food producing communities in Edo State, I will fix the roads to make it accessible to more people from neighbouring communities to come to the market and trade.

The issue of insecurity is becoming worrisome in the country; what are you going to do to ensure the safety of our farmers and women who are being killed and raped by Fulani herdsmen? The government of Senator Okpebholo, has initiated a working plan to fight insecurity in Edo State.

If I’m voted in as chairman of Igueben local government, I will fellow the plan already laid down by the Executive Governor in combating terrorists, cultism and criminality in the state.

You will agree with me that the situation is coming under control. Also in terms of development, making life comfortable for our people, I will work with our leaders in the local government to improve on what has been done.

I will provide mobility to the various security groups in the local government like the ‘Atalakpa’ that was formed by the government to make their work easier. With efforts from the state government and the local government, we would be able to change the narrative.

We all know that the entire world is facing the same insecurity problem, it’s a global thing; so it is the responsibility of everybody to collaborate with the government to fight insecurity in Edo State. We can’t leave it for government

As a young politician, and someone who has been involved in social welfare services for the less privileged, do you see politics as a dirty game?

Politics is not a dirty game, it is an interesting game. It’s something I have been longing to be involved in. If you look critically, right from the creation of the world, politics has always been exciting. We can’t run away from it. When God fearing people are in power, the common man benefits.

So, the footsteps of our leaders today and the good legacies others left behind are what made some of us to come into politics. The most interesting thing in politics is what you do and how you do it. It’s a game of chess, if you are good in it you will excel.

As a young man, I’m coming into it to help my local government and also make them to feel the impact of democracy. Let me correct one impression, I have been in politics for years, I have done so much for my constituency, even without winning government contracts.

I have restored life to so many youths in my local government, by way of paying school fees, giving out scholarships to deserving people, empowering people in small scale businesses.

It was the magnanimity of our Governor that won election for him. When you are doing well for your local community, people will always support your ambition.

So, it is what I have done in politics that is making way for me now and by the special grace of God, if am elected to be the next local government chairman of Igueben local government, people will see the wonders of God. I’m God sent to Igueben. I will take political dividends to the doorsteps of all.

How can you assess the governor’s performance in one year in office?

Our Executive Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo, is God sent to Edo State; within one year he has done what his predecessor couldn’t do for eight years.

Governor Okpebholo means well for the good people of Edo State, He has done so many tangible projects that are there for people to see.

He is not the noise making type, he is a man of action. I’m sure at the end of his four years in office, Edo people will call on him to say, ‘continue.’ He is running an inclusive government, carrying everyone along. The most important thung is that youths are actively involved in his government.

Nigerian election is about money, do you have the financial capacity to bankroll an election of this magnitude?

I thank God that our voters are becoming conscious of their political environment; the days of vote buying are gone, people now vote for personality not political party.

APC is the ruling party in Nigeria, the government at the top is doing very well, the state government is also doing very well because of the vibrancy of the man on top.

In my local government, it is the people that have said I should go. They are behind me because they know that I have the capacity to take them to the zenith. They won’t regret voting for me. We must work to build our local government.