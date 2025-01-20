Okpebholo Swears In Six Commissioners, Board Members In Edo

Share

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo has sworn in six new Commissioners, Chairman of the State Universal Education Board (SUBEB), Chairmen and members of State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC), State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), and State Secondary Education Board (SSEB).

Addressing the newly sworn in executives at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Governor Okpebholo charged them to help him drive development and progress in the State.

He, however, stressed hat his administration is in a hurry to bring development to the State.

Harping on the unique qualities and capacity of the newly sworn in executives, Governor Okpebholo noted that they reflect the requisite commitment of his administration to bring good governance, efficient and effective service delivery and fulfill the promises made to the people of Edo State.

Governor Okpebholo said: “To the newly appointed executives, congratulations on your appointment. This appointment is not just an honor but a call to serve with dedication, integrity, and excellence.

“You have been chosen because of your skills and the trust we have in your ability to contribute meaningfully to the development of our State.

“I encourage you to work with a share sense of purpose, prioritize teamwork, and remain focused on improving the lives of our citizens. Together, we can make Edo State a model of growth and prosperity.”

The new Commissioners are Sir Lucky Eseigbe; Hon. Paul Nosayaba Ohonbamu; Dr. Emmanuel Paddy Iyamu; Hon. Dr. Washington Osa Osifo; Mr. Andrew Ijegbai; and Barr. Marie Olabisi ldaomi.

Also inaugurated are Jonathan Aifuobhokhan as Chairman, EDSIEC; Francis Osaretin Osabuohien as chairman, EDSOGPADEC; Omozane Ebanehita Sonia as Chairman, SSEB and Onomen Goodness Briggs as the Chairman of SUBEB .

Speaking on behalf of the newly sworn-in executives, Hon. Paul Ohobamu thanked Governor for finding them worthy of the appointment and assured him of their commitment and dedication to ensuring that Edo people enjoy good and practical governance in the State.

Present at the swearing in ceremony were the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa; Secretary to Edo State Government, Musa Ikhilor; Chief of Staff to Edo State Governor, Gani Audu; Edo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Samson Osagie; former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Phillip Shaibu; immediate-past State Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC) Col. David Imuse (rtd); Party leaders, top government functionarise, amongst others.

