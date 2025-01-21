Okpebholo Swears In 6 Commissioners

Share

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo yesterday swore in six new commissioners and the State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) board.

Others were the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC), Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) and State Secondary.

Okpebholo urged them to help him drive development and progress in the state. He stressed that his administration is in a hurry to bring development.

The governor said: “You have been chosen because of your skills and the trust we have in your ability to contribute meaningfully to the development of our state.

“I encourage you to work with a shared sense of purpose, prioritize teamwork, and remain focused on improving the lives of our citizens.

Together, we can make Edo State a model of growth and prosperity.” The new commissioners are Lucky Eseigbe, Paul Nosayaba Ohonbamu, Emmanuel Iyamu, Washington Osifo, Andrew Ijegbai and Marie Olabisi ldaomi.

Jonathan Aifuobhokhan was sworn in as EDSIEC chairman, with Francis Osaretin Osabuohien the chairman of EDSOGPADEC.

